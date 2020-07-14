Report: Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal and Newcastle United

According to Goal.com, Barcelona have offered Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal and Newcastle United as they look to take his huge salary off their wage bill.

The midfielder joined the Spanish giants for £142 million from Liverpool in January 2018 but has failed to impress and is currently on a season-long loan with Bayern Munich.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Coutinho in recent months, and Barcelona reckon a chance to return to the Premier League would excite him.

They need funds that will allow them land Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, but they know that their asking price and his wages could deter suitors.

Barca may be willing to sanction another loan exit, and there is no doubt that the 28-year-old will hugely improve the Magpies.

The St. James’ Park outfit could do with more creativity in the middle of the park, and Coutinho will be a huge addition.

However, the Brazil international will be keen to play European football, and Arsenal could be offering that should they qualify for the Europa League.

Some other Premier League clubs are also expected to enter the race for his signature this summer once it becomes clear that he is available on loan.

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also been linked with Coutinho, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get their hands on the former Anfield star.