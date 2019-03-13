Report: Barcelona contact Manchester United over the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho

According to Independent, intermediaries acting on behalf of Barcelona have gotten in touch with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho this summer.
The 26-year-old has struggled this term since completing a £142million move to the Camp Nou last January, scoring just four goals and assisting twice in 25 La Liga appearances.
The former Liverpool playmaker is behind Arthur and Ousmane Dembele in manager Ernesto Valverde’s pecking order, and it’s said he is keen on a Premier League return.
Independent claims an attacking midfielder isn’t a priority at Old Trafford at the moment, but Sunday Mirror Sport revealed that Coutinho has spoken with a number of United players about a potential £100million switch to Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out come summer.
The Red Devils have been in splendid form since the arrival of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing just twice in 18 games across all competitions under him and he is expected to be rewarded with a permanent contract.
The Norwegian will be making adjustments to his squad over the summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen if Coutinho features in his plans.
The Brazilian brings a lot to the table, though, given his Premier League experience, and his creativity can surely help United to their first league title since 2013 if a move works out.