Report: Atletico Madrid right-back and Everton target Santiago Arias tests positive for coronavirus

Atletico Madrid right-back and Everton target Santiago Arias has tested positive for coronavirus.

Our first team players underwent the pre-season tests on Thursday, except for those who are currently on international duty and Diego Costa and Arias, who tested positive during their holidays and are currently isolating. ➡ https://t.co/Pv2TrN9wH2 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 3, 2020

The Colombia international undergone the test while on holiday and is currently in quarantine.





Arias will not report for the team’s first day of pre-season training today, and his future at the club remains in doubt.

Everton are looking to bring the 28-year-old to Goodison Park this summer as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to boost his options at right-back.

With Djibril Sidibe back at AS Monaco following his loan spell, the Toffees only have Seamus Coleman and the returning Jonjo Kenny as their options heading into 2020-21.

Everton are in discussion with Atletico over a fee for Arias, and Director of Football Marcel Brands is eyeing a reunion as he knows the Colombian well from his PSV days.

The Toffees transfer guru once described him as “pacy and powerful”, and the Merseyside club could do with those qualities going forward.

Arias is struggling for regular playing time at Atletico, with England international Kieran Trippier manager Diego Simeone’s first-choice, but he will most likely be a starter at Goodison Park.

The player’s attacking abilities haven’t been put to good use at a side that does more defending that attacking, and a move to Everton would be good for him.