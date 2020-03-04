Report: Atletico Madrid interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer transfer window.
Rakitic is out of contract at Barcelona In the summer of 2021, but La Liga rivals Atletico reportedly want to secure the services of the Croatia international midfielder in the summer of 2020.
The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that Atleti have already informed the 31-year-old of their interest in him through intermediaries.
It has been claimed that the Madrid outfit made contact with the former Sevilla star towards the end of 2019, and that the player himself is open to a move to Los Rojiblancos, who will have to negotiate a transfer fee with Barcelona.
Stats
Rakitic has been on the books of Barcelona since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Sevilla.
The 31-year-old has been superb for the Blaugrana over the years and is one of the best midfielders in the world.
During his time at Camp Nou so far, the midfielder has won the La Liga title four times, the Copa del Rey on four occasions, and the Champions League once.
So far this season, Rakitic has made nine starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga and has played 256 minutes in the Champions League for Barcelona, according to WhoScored.