Report: Aston Villa’s £10 million bid for Nottingham Forest right-back and West Ham target Matty Cash knocked back, Fulham preparing to move

According to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor, English Championship side Nottingham Forest have knocked back Aston Villa’s bid for right-back Matty Cash.

Dean Smith’s side tabled a deal that could end up totalling £10 million after various add-ons are met, but Forest are holding out for £15 million.





Cash is also attracting West Ham United who are looking for a right-back after losing Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia at the end of last season, but it’s Fulham who are hatching a brilliant plan to land him.

Scott Parker’s side are said to be willing to include more than one player in any potential deal for the player, and the player-plus-cash deal could do the trick.

Cash is also on the radars of Southampton and Sheffield United after impressing as a right-back after manager Sabri Lamouchi changed his position last season.

The 23-year-old clearly has what it takes to play in the English top-flight, but Villa have to do better and table an improved bid to have a realistic chance of beating Fulham, West Ham and co. to his signature.

Cash finished last season with three goals and five assists in 42 Championship games, and the Villans could do with his services as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League following last season’s relegation scare.