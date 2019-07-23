Report: Aston Villa won’t pay more than £14m for Said Benrahma

According to reports from Sky Sports, Brentford winger Said Benrahma is keen to play under Dean Smith, but Aston Villa are appearing to move on from the deal.
The report claims that Villa have had a bid in the region of £14m rejected for the 23-year-old winger. The offer was lodged days ago before Villa reached an agreement to sign Trezeguet.
This has been a very busy transfer window for Villa who have spent over £100 million in new signings. It remains to be seen whether the newly-promoted Premier League club have signed Trezeguet as an alternative for Benrahma or they would make another attempt to sign him in the coming days.
However, Sky Sports are reporting that Villa are reluctant to pay more than £14m for the winger who scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists in the Championship last season.
Brentford do not want to sell the former Nice player this summer, but the highly-rated winger is keen to link up with his former boss at Villa Park.