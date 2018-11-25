Report: Aston Villa want Tom Heaton on loan in January

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (25/11; page 60), Aston Villa are planning to make a move for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton on loan in the January transfer window.
Villa signed two goalkeepers during the summer transfer window. Andre Moreira arrived from Atletico Madrid on loan, and Orjan Nyland joined permanently from FC Ingolstadt 04.
Moreira has barely featured, while Nyland has his critics as well. The 28-year-old has improved under Dean Smith but he is often prone to errors.
The report claims that Smith still wants to bolster his options in January. He has earmarked Heaton as a potential option, although Bristol City and Stoke City are equally keen.
Heaton has dropped down the pecking order at Burnley after he sustained a serious injury last season. Nick Pope was spectacular last season, and Joe Hart has done well since he joined from Manchester City in the summer.
Heaton is likely to become the third choice at the club when Pope returns to full fitness. He is a fantastic goalkeeper and would be a terrific signing for Villa.
The England international has impressed in the Premier League and at the highest level. Villa should not hesitate to bring him on loan in the January transfer window.