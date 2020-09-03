Report: Aston Villa want to let go of Frederic Guilbert this summer

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Aston Villa want to sell French right-back Frederic Guilbert this summer following the arrival of Matty Cash.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of @mattycash622 from Nottingham Forest. 🤝 Join us in welcoming him to the club!#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 3, 2020

The Villa Park outfit splashed £16 million on the Englishman from Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, and are now looking to cash in on the Frenchman.





Guilbert joined Villa from Normandy side SM Caen for £3 million last summer on a four-year, making 28 appearances across all competitions.

He ended his debut campaign with two assists, and it appears that manager Dean Smith hasn’t been impressed.

The 25-year-old, who can also play at left-back and at centre-back, isn’t short of suitors, and L’Equipe claims that a number of Premier League and Championship clubs have become alerted to his situation.

A return to France is also on the cards for Guilbert, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.