Report: Aston Villa want Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

Aston Villa are interested in signing Diogo Dalot from Premier League rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

It has been reported that United want to sign Jack Grealish from Villa this summer, and as part of the deal, the Villans desire the transfer of Dalot.





Dean Smith’s side also want to sign United goalkeeper Sergio Romero as part of the Grealish deal, according to the report.

Stats

Dalot joined United from FC Porto in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Goal.com to be worth £18 million.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old full-back made one start and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils last season, and he also made three appearances in the Europa League for United.

During the 2018-19 season, Dalot made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for United, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 21-year-old Portuguese also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for United in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Dalot was described as “an extremely talented young defender” by current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho in June 2018 on the club’s official website when he was in charge of United.