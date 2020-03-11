Report: Aston Villa want John Terry to replace Dean Smith

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are close to dismissing Dean Smith as their manager and putting John Terry in place.
Terry is the assistant manager at Villa at the moment, and the club reportedly want him to take charge of the first team unit the end of the season.
The report has claimed that Smith could be dismissed should Villa suffer their fifth successive defeat in the Premier League against Chelsea this weekend.
Relegation worries
Villa clinched promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of last season.
The Villans were expected to make a strong impact in the op flight of English football, but Smith’s side have been battling relegation all season.
Villa are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 25 points from 28 matches, level on points with 17th-placed Watford.
Keeping Dean Smith
While one can understand why the Villa chiefs reportedly want a change in management, replacing Smith with Terry does not appear to be a sensible idea.
After all, Terry has been part of Smith’s backroom staff, and if Villa do need someone else in charge of the team to stave off relegation, then they should bring in someone from the outside who will bring fresh ideas.