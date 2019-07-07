Report: Aston Villa want former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge

According to The Sun, Aston Villa are interested in securing the services of English striker Daniel Sturridge this summer.
The 29-year-old was released by Liverpool last month after seven years at Anfield, and while he has been linked with various clubs outside of England, the chance to continue playing in the top-flight will definitely be more appealing.
Sturridge spent four years within Villa’s youth ranks before leaving for Coventry City and eventually Manchester City, and he could be tempted to return.
With 76 Premier League goals in 218 games playing for the likes of City, Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion, the Englishman brings loads of experience to the table.
Aston Villa need to replace Tammy Abraham’s goals after the English youth international returned to Chelsea, and if he manages to stay fit, Sturridge can be the man to help the promoted side hit the ground running in the top-flight next term.
The veteran striker still has a lot of prove, and he will relish the chance and opportunity to return to the Three Lions ahead of Euros 2020.
Should Aston Villa take the punt on him, the Liverpool legend could become an England international again if manager Gareth Southgate reckons he can still be of help, and it will be interesting to see if boss Dean Smith will make a move for him this summer.