Report: Aston Villa unlikely to get their £30 million target for cheap

Aston Villa face a tough fight on their hands to sign Callum Wilson, as Bournemouth are increasingly determined to hold on to the striker for the best deal possible. Despite relegation to Championship, Bournemouth remain in a good position to convince Wilson to remain at the Vitality Stadium. The club have a sizeable parachute payment coming into the books, while Nathan Ake’s departure has also generated £40 million.

Wilson has three years left on his contract and the 28-year-old has made it clear that his priority is to play in the top-flight so that he continues to fight for a place in the England national team. Yet, Bournemouth are not ready to let him leave on a cheap and the Cherries are placing their valuation of £30 million, according to Birmingham Mail.





Villa remain very keen on a goalscorer after having averaged just over a goal per game in the 2019-20 campaign. Jack Grealish finished as Villa’s top scorer last season and the 24-year-old is a midfielder. Last season, scoring goals was a huge problem for Dean Smith’s men.

A stellar 2018-19 season saw Wilson score 14 league goals. Last season, though, he was able to score only eight times in the league and it ultimately led to Bournemouth dropping out of the Premier League. Even then, Villa have to see off competition from Everton, Tottenham, and West Ham to secure the signature of the 28-year-old.