Report: Aston Villa tracking Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster ahead of January; Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho also on their radar

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster ahead of a possible loan move in January, while Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is also being watched.
The Nigerian international was the hero for the Foxes yesterday, coming off the bench to provide an assist and score in their 2-1 win against Everton.
Villa are looking for a quality finisher capable of providing cover and stiff competition for Wesley, and the aforementioned duo could be targeted if they become available.
Brewster, 19, is yet to play a Premier League game for Liverpool this term, and the Anfield outfit are ready to loan the youngster out.
Iheanacho’s lack of regular playing minutes could see him seek for a temporary exit in January, but his heroics at the King Power Stadium yesterday could change everything as he definitely impressed manager Brendan Rodgers and could help boost their top-four ambitions and potential title challenge.
Villa could do with either man given the potential and different styles of play they bring to the table, but the Midlands outfit are also monitoring other forwards across Europe’s top leagues.
While he has scored four goals since his summer arrival from Club Brugge for £22 million, Wesley has gone six games without one, and manager Dean Smith reckons a quality forward rivalling him for his starting berth would do him some good.
Liverpool’s Brewster will be more than eager to prove himself if signed, and Kelechi – who Pep Guardiola once dubbed a “natural goalscorer” during his time at Manchester City – could prove to be just the ideal addition needed to improve Villa’s fortune in the second half of the campaign given his hunger.