Report: Aston Villa to make second bid for Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa will make a second bid for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League club Villa have made a bid of £10 million for the Forest defender.





However, the Championship side have turned it down, with Sheffield United and West Ham United having also had offers for the right-back rejected, according to the report.

It has been further reported that Villa, who narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, will prepare a second offer for Cash, described as a player with “real, real quality” by former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Murray on the Gillette Soccer Saturday show on Sky Sports News (2:05pm, January 25, 2020).

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Cash is a very good right-back who can also operate as a winger, and he would be a smart signing for Villa.

Dean Smith is a good manager, and he will know how to get the best out of the 23-year-old in the Premier League.

It could take Cash a few weeks to settle in the Premier League, but he would be a good signing for Villa in the long run.

However, for now, it remains to be seen how much Villa offer Forest in the second bid and if the Reds are willing to sell Cash.