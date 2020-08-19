Report: Aston Villa to lodge formal bid for Ollie Watkins

According to reports from Express and Star, Aston Villa are expected to make a formal bid for Ollie Watkins in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Villa are poised to step up their pursuit of Watkins as they prepare for the new Premier League season.





Brentford striker Watkins is Smith’s No.1 striker target.

The 24-year-old forward was in spectacular form last season where he scored 26 goals and provided three assists for the club.

However, despite his heroics, Brentford failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Bolstering the forward department is one of Dean Smith’s top priorities this season. And it seems Villa have earmarked Watkins as an ideal player for that role.

He is Smith’s top transfer target this summer. Villa are expected to lodge a formal bid, though it is likely to be short of the London club’s £25million valuation.

The report also adds that Villa are equally interested in signing Watkins’ team-mate Said Benrahma. They are also heavily linked with a move for Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica.

Watkins would probably be tempted to play in the Premier League, and chances are high that Brentford will have to lower their asking price for the striker.

The Villa boss is also keen to add another midfielder, a right-back and potentially a centre-back during the current window.