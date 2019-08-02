Report: Aston Villa target and Bristol City centre-back Adam Webster agrees Brighton deal

According to Sky Sports, Bristol City centre-back Adam Webster has agreed to join Brighton and Hove Albion for a club-record fee in the region of £20 million.
It’s a big blow for Aston Villa who are also keen on the giant defender.
The Sun reported that manager Dean Smith is keen on Webster who definitely is open to playing top-flight football – one Brighton has since offered him.
Villa wants a defender with Manchester United not keen to release Axel Tuanzebe following his loan spell at the club last term, and the Bristol star was identified as a plan B.
The 24-year-old was involved in 47 games across all competitions last term, weighing in with three goals as the Championship side narrowly missed out on the play-off spots.
Webster has shown he has the potential to cut it at the very top and Brighton definitely will be glad to have beaten Villa to his signature.
The 6ft 4in man is set to replace Leicester City-bound Lewis Dunk, and will now discuss personal terms with the Seagulls before undergoing a medical.
12 new players have been brought in at Villa Park already as they look to make a statement in the Premier League this term, and it remains to be seen if any others will be arriving in the last week of the transfer window.