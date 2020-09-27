Report: Aston Villa submit bid for Copenhagen defender Victor Nelsson

Aston Villa are looking to bring in another defender before the window closes, and they are in pole position to sign Copenhagen youngster Victor Nelsson.

This has been an excellent summer transfer window for Villa, with Dean Smith adding four very good players including Ollie Watkins from Brentford on a club-record transfer fee.





They have also added a solid goalkeeper in Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, while right-back Matty Cash also joined from Nottingham Forest.

According to reports from Danish publication Ekstrabladet, the Premier League side are one of several teams showing keen interest in signing Nelsson.

The 21-year-old is a highly-rated young defender, and he is a key player for his side. Last season he made 54 appearances in all competitions which shows how valuable he is for the club.

Although he is yet to earn a senior international cap for Denmark, he has represented his country at various youth levels.

Villa have actually submitted a bid of just under €10 million (roughly £9 million) for Nelsson.

Ekstrabladet claims that the offer is too good for the young defender and Copenhagen would find it hard to ignore.

Nelsson gives the impression of a player with exciting potential, and Villa are paying a decent (if not bargain) transfer fee to secure his signature.