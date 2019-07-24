Report: Aston Villa still in the hunt to sign Neal Maupay

According to reports from The Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are still in the hunt to sign Neal Maupay from Brentford in the summer transfer window.
Aston Villa have spent big money on signing one striker -Wesley Moraes – already this summer, but Smith is looking to add more quality and depth in that area.
The newly-promoted Premier League club have already submitted a bid of over £14m for Said Benrahma but it was turned down by the club. It has been reported that Villa are reluctant to pay over the top for the 23-year-old, especially after securing the signature of Egyptian winger Trezeguet.
However, Villa have not given up on signing Maupay, and they will ramp up their interest in the Frenchman.
The 22-year-old scored 25 goals last season and he has been one of Smith’s long term targets. Sheffield United and Brighton have also shown interest in signing the striker.
The report claims that talks are ongoing between all interested parties regarding Maupay’s market value.
Maupay is a very good striker and would be a smart signing for Villa. It remains to be seen whether Villa make any formal move for him this summer.