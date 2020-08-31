Report: Aston Villa star Jack Grealish called up to the England squad

According to The Daily Telegraph, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been called up to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad following the recent withdrawals of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks.

The Villa star will now link up with the rest of the squad today as preparations for the Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark get underway.

A confirmation is expected in a Football Association statement this afternoon, and Grealish could be making his Three Lions debut in the coming days, five years after choosing to represent his country having featured for the Republic of Ireland junior teams.

The omission of the Villa skipper from last week’s squad was widely criticized by many after he helped Dean Smith’s side secure Premier League safety last season, scoring eight goals and assisting six others in 36 games.

Grealish was also nominated for the EPL Young Player of the Season award as a result, and while that wasn’t initially enough to convince Southgate, the midfielder will hope to impress him in the England training sessions and during the coming Nation League games if given a chance.

Delighted for every single player that gets the call but can't help feel like Jack should be at the very least in this squad. 🦁🦁🦁 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 25, 2020

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is glad that the Villa man has been called up having asked what he needed to do to earn one, and here is how he reacted to the news on Twitter: