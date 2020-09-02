Report: Aston Villa set to sign Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash in £16 million deal

According to the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy, Aston Villa are close to finalizing a deal worth up to £16 million for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash.

Villa saw their initial bid, that could have ended up totalling £10 million after various add-ons are met, knocked back as Forest held on to their asking price.

Cash was also on the radar of West Ham United who are looking for a right-back after losing Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia at the end of last season, while Fulham were said to be willing to include more than one player in any potential deal for the player.

However, Villa have pipped the London duo, Southampton and Sheffield United to the signature of the 23-year-old in a deal that will make him one of the most expensive full-backs from the English Championships.

Cash impressed at right-back after manager Sabri Lamouchi changed his position last season, weighing in with three goals and five assists in 42 league games, and Smith could do with such quality within his ranks.