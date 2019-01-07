Report: Aston Villa set to sign Kortney Hause on loan today

According to reliable Telegraph journalist, John Percy, Championship outfit Aston Villa are set to sign Wolves defender Kortney Hause on loan today.
He tweeted the news on his personal Twitter handle. Fellow rivals West Bromwich Albion showed interest in signing him as well, but it seems Villa have finally secured the move.
#avfc are set to sign #Wolves defender Kourtney Hause today, on loan until the end of the season. Hause was also a target for #wba
— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 7, 2019
The 23-year-old is predominantly a centre-back, but he can also play as a left-back, which means he can fill two major problem positions for Dean Smith.
Villa initially tabled an offer in the region of £2million for Hause, but Wolves were demanding more.
The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Aston Villa were negotiating a revised deal as Smith is desperately looking to sign a centre-back in January.
The report claimed that Villa are looking to take Hause on loan until the end of the season with a view to sign him permanently in the summer.
West Brom were linked with a move for Hause last week, but it seems he is heading to Villa Park instead.