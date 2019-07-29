Report: Aston Villa set to miss out on Jack Butland

Despite signing ten new players and spending over £100 million, Aston Villa are still looking to add more players to their ranks before the transfer window closes.
Dean Smith is looking to add a new goalkeeper with Lovre Kalinic facing an uncertain future at the club.
The Villans have been reportedly interested in signing Jack Butland from Stoke City this summer, but the Potters are demanding £20 million for him.
According to reports from The Sun, Villa could miss out on the 26-year-old international as Stoke City are refusing to lower their asking price.
Butland is thought to be Villa’s top goalkeeping target this summer, but surely the deal is too expensive for them.
Villa were hoping to lower the asking price, but Stoke City are reluctant to do that.
The report adds that Smith is weighing up other options, with Villa trying to secure deals for either Tom Heaton or Neil Etheridge.
Burnley are demanding way too much for Heaton who has been targeted by Liverpool as well.
Etheridge could be an option for Villa after Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said recently that they would be open to selling him if the offer is right.