Report: Aston Villa ready to bid £20m for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

It has been reported extensively that Aston Villa have set their sights on bringing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips to the Premier League this summer.
Villa are looking to bolster their midfield region and have earmarked Phillips as an ideal candidate to marshall that area.
The 23-year-old has progressed immensely under Marcelo Bielsa last season. He made 44 Championship appearances and was outstanding in the middle of the park.
He developed into such a key player that Leeds are determined to hold on to him at any cost. However, each player has a price, and Leeds are demanding £30m for the midfielder.
According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (printed edition, page 59), Villa are preparing a tempting bid in the region of £20m for the highly rated midfielder.
Leeds have already rejected a previous bid from Villa for Phillips, and they are adamant about keeping him this summer.
He is a key part of Bielsa’s system, and is central to Leeds’ hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League next season.