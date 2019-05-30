Report: Aston Villa preparing bid for Neal Maupay, Burnley interested

According to reports from The Sun, Aston Villa are preparing a massive £20million bid to sign Neal Maupay from Brentford in the summer transfer window.
Villa booked their place in the English top flight after beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship play-off final on Monday at Wembley.
Dean Smith is keen to be reunited with his former player who scored 25 goals in the Championship last season.
Villa were looking to sign Tammy Abraham permanently this summer but the young striker has made it clear that he wants to return to Chelsea and establish himself as a first team regular.
As a result, they are looking for options elsewhere, and have targeted the 22-year-old Frenchman.
Smith is well aware of Maupay’s qualities, having signed him for Brentford. He is a good striker, and has proven his quality in the Championship.
Villa are ready to smash their transfer record to sign the Bees striker, but they face strong competition from Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United and Norwich City.