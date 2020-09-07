Report: Aston Villa plotting move for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster

According to The Sun, Aston Villa want Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster this summer after missing out on Callum Wilson, and manager Dean Smith has made an inquiry for the England youth international.

The 20-year-old is also wanted by the likes of Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham, but Villa are ready to part with £20 million for his signature.





Brewster proved his quality while on loan with Swansea City in the English Championship last term, scoring 11 goals and helping them to the play-offs.

He has also impressed for Liverpool during the pre-season preparations, and Villa believe he can be a great addition to their attack given his huge talents and potential.

The Villans have also been linked with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham who has a successful loan at Villa Park, while Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is also a target, but their chances of landing them are slim and they believe they can convince Liverpool to part ways with Brewster for the right price.

The Reds academy graduate isn’t guaranteed regular playing minutes if he remains at Anfield for the campaign, and a move to the Midlands could interest him.

Brewster would relish the chance to prove himself in the Premier League, and he knows he could be on the plane to next summer’s European Championship if he does so in 2020-21.