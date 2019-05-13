Report: Aston Villa plot Tammy Abraham bid if they go up

Tammy Abraham has been immense for Aston Villa this season, and according to reports from the Telegraph, the Villans are planning to sign him permanently from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
Villa came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday. They are in the drivers’ seat to book a place in the final.
There is still a long way to go but Villa fans can dream of a potential return to the Premier League next season. They are in superb form under Dean Smith and are brimming with confidence at the moment.
The report claims that Villa are already planning to make a big money signing in the summer should they return to the Premier League, as they want Abraham permanently.
The highly-rated young striker joined Villa on loan this season and scored 26 goals in 38 games for Villa. It has been reported that he would cost in the region of £25m.
Abraham could be tempted to secure a move to Villa Park permanently if Villa go up, but with Chelsea facing a transfer ban, the Blues may well need him to spearhead their attack next season.