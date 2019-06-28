Report: Aston Villa planning bid for Southampton defender Matt Targett

According to reports from the Express and Star, Aston Villa are set to launch a bid for Southampton left-back Matt Targett in the summer transfer window.
The Villans have completed as many as five signings – Jota, Anwar El Ghazi, Harry McKirdy, Wesley Moraes and Kortney Hause – this summer, but Dean Smith is still looking to bring in further six new faces.
Villa are looking to bolster their defensive options and have earmarked the 23-year-old left-back as one of their defensive targets this summer.
The report claims that the newly promoted Premier League side are now ready to firm up their interest with a formal offer of around £8million.
Targett made 16 Premier League appearances for the Saints last season, but he is reportedly planning to tell Southampton he needs to quit for regular top-flight football.
According to reports from the Mirror, Targett is aiming to win a senior England call-up, and he feels he now needs to leave Southampton to achieve his dream.
Targett has three years left on his contract at St Mary’s and it remains to be seen whether the Saints allow him to move on this summer.