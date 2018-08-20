Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce worried about missing out on Tammy Abraham

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is worried that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham could end up moving to another European League, according to a report published by The Birmingham Mail.
Bruce is aiming to recruit the 20-year-old attacker on loan before the end of the month.
Villa are looking to sign talented young players on loan to bolster their squad.
Some of these recruits could become permanent signings at the end of the season if the club achieves promotion to the Premier League.
Abraham is a proven scorer at Championship level, having scored 23 goals from 41 appearances for Bristol City during the 2016/17 season.
He spent last season on loan with Swansea but only managed five goals from 31 appearances as the Welsh outfit were relegated from the Premiership.
While Abraham is a talented youngster, his form last season did not prove to the Chelsea hierarchy that he is worthy of first-team action just as yet. The club may therefore be open to sending him out on another loan spell before the end of the month.
Abraham will also be looking for regular first-team action this season in order to continue his development as a footballer.
A move to Villa could be tempting for the England international.
At the same time, he may feel that he has already proven himself at Championship level.
He could also fancy a move to one of the top leagues in Europe or to a club which can offer him the chance to play in Europe in either the Europa League or Champions League