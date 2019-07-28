Report: Aston Villa make move to sign Coventry City’s Tom Bayliss

According to reports from Football Insider, Aston Villa, Huddersfield and Derby have made enquiries for Coventry midfielder Tom Bayliss.
The 20-year-old is a highly-rated English midfielder who has attracted interest from the likes of Leeds, Everton and Liverpool in recent months.
The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best young prospects in the Football League, and big clubs are vying for his signature as a result.
Villa have been very busy in the summer transfer window having signed as many as ten new players, spending over £100 million in the process.
However, it seems Dean Smith is looking to bolster his midfield and has earmarked the highly exciting midfielder.
All the three clubs have reportedly made enquiries and are ready to make a firm offer in the coming days.
While talking about Bayliss, the obvious comparison that comes to mind is James Maddison.
The Leicester City midfielder rose through the ranks at Coventry and went on to represent the senior side between 2013 and 2016. He is now a Premier League star and is the ideal role model for young Bayliss to follow in his footsteps.
Maddison was the last Coventry midfielder who was as highly gifted as Bayliss. The Leicester City star has certainly set the bar high for the youngster, and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his potential in the coming years.
TEAMtalk reported earlier this year that he has an affordable £3 million release clause in his contract. It means Villa can sign him at a bargain price.