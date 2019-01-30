Report: Aston Villa made contact to sign Isaac Hayden

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa have earmarked Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden as their top target in the January transfer window.
Villa have signed two players already this month in Lovre Kalinic and Kortney Hause, but Dean Smith is looking to bolster his midfield by landing another holding midfielder.
The Villans have been linked with a host of midfielders this month, and the latest report suggest that the Newcastle midfielder has emerged as a top target.
The report claims that Villa have already made contact to sign the 23-year-old, and they are expecting to reach an agreement with the Magpies before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Hayden has expressed his desire to leave Newcastle, but he will be allowed to move only if the club manage to sign a replacement in place.
The former Arsenal player has made six Premier League starts this season, and would be a very good signing for Villa.
West Brom are also keen but Villa are reportedly leading the race. However, it is unclear whether it would be a loan move or a direct transfer.