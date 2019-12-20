Report: Aston Villa losing the race to sign Rhian Brewster

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are losing the race to sign Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.
The 19-year-old is a highly-rated young player and several clubs are interested in signing him including Villa.
Brewster isn’t a regular starter for Liverpool yet and the Reds are said to be listening to offers. He could be sent on loan where the youngster can hope to find regular game time away from Anfield in the second half.
Dean Smith has an interest in signing the Reds starlet on loan in the January transfer window.
The Times reported earlier this month that Leeds United were interested in signing the Liverpool talent. Brewster has shown in the cup games that he is ready for the Championship level and he could be a valuable option for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
However, the report claims that Championship outfits Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are both ahead of Villa in the race to sign Brewster.
Swansea are said to be in pole position to sign him. Liverpool will probably allow him to join a Championship club where he will get regular games.