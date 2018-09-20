Report: Aston Villa looking to sign Gary Cahill next summer on free transfer

According to reports from La Gazette des Transferts (h/t The Birmingham Mail), Aston Villa would be looking to sign Gary Cahill on a free transfer next summer.
The 32-year-old was linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer as well. Steve Bruce ambitiously tried to bring the England defender on a temporary deal to Villa Park.
Cahill made 31 appearances for Villa between 2004 and 2008 but it would have taken a huge effort to persuade him to play in the Championship.
The Chelsea skipper is keen to fight for his place under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but his situation could change next summer.
He is yet to play a game for the Blues, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, chances are very high he won’t be given a new deal.
The report claims that should he be made available on a free transfer, Villa would be at the front of the queue to sign him in nine months’ time.