Report: Aston Villa looking to beat Newcastle United to Callum Wilson, table £21m bid for Bournemouth striker

According to Sportsmail’s Craig Hope, Aston Villa have returned with an improved bid for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, tabling £21 million for the signature of the England international.

Understand Aston Villa have returned with £21m offer for Callum Wilson (NUFC at £20m) but player’s preference is to join Newcastle. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 5, 2020

However, the 28-year-old prefers to join Newcastle United who have lodged a £20 million bid with the Cherries.





Villa initially submitted a £15 million bid for Wilson, but it was immediately knocked back as Bournemouth aren’t ready to sell their players on a cheap despite their relegation to the English Championship.

Agent of Callum Wilson suggesting his preferred move is #NUFC — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) September 5, 2020

The agent of the England international has also revealed that the striker prefers to join Newcastle ahead of Dean Smith’s side, and the Villa Park outfit may have to look elsewhere for the attacking reinforcements they want.

Wilson clearly wants to continue playing regularly in the Premier League in order to boost his chances of making the Three Lions’ squad to next summer’s European Championship, and it appears that he reckons he will get to play more at St. James’ Park.

He has 40 top-flight goals across five seasons for Bournemouth and he will be keen to hit double digits in front of goal next season.

Wilson will definitely leave Bournemouth this summer, but where he will move to remains to be seen with Villa and Newcastle both doing battle to land his signature.