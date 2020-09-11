Report: Aston Villa leading the race for Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica

According to BILD, Aston Villa are now leading the race to sign Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica and are preparing a £17 million offer for him.

Transfer expert and Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the report, adding that an official bid has been tabled by Dean Smith’s side.





Milot Rashica has never had any agreement to join RB Leipzig. Aston Villa have made an official bid to sign him as new winger, as per @BILD_Sport. Rashica would love to play in Premier League. Talks on. 🔴 #AVFC #transfers https://t.co/9TBaGEAAo6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Rashica is also on the radar of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but he has never had an agreement to join the Germans.

Talks are ongoing and Villa could soon seal the deal as the winger is keen on playing in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and weighed in with five assists in 28 league games last term, and he will definitely be a huge boost to Villa’s attack.

The Villans have brought in English striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford and are also keen on Bournemouth’s Josh King as Smith looks to strengthen his attack for the new season’s challenges.