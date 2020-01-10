Report: Aston Villa join the race to sign Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal

According to reports from The Bristol Post, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Arsenal’s highly-rated young striker Eddie Nketiah on loan.
Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United. The youngster didn’t get enough games for the Whites but he did impress every time he took the field.
His loan was cut short in January and has since returned to Arsenal. The Gunners are looking to send him out on loan yet again.
Competition for Nketiah
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 08:41), Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are in the race to secure his services for the second half of the season.
However, the trio of Championship clubs could face strong competition from Aston Villa and Norwich City.
Exciting signing for Villa?
Dean Smith badly needs to bolster his forward line during the January transfer window following the injury to Wesley who will miss the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old may not have enough Premier League experience, but he is an exciting player to watch. He has got loads of potential and would be a smart signing for Villa.
Having said that, Villa should still look to sign a striker who has got plenty of experience of playing at a top-level.