Report: Aston Villa hopeful of signing Adam Webster

According to reports from Bristol Live, Aston Villa are still hopeful of securing a deal for Adam Webster.
Villa are looking to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window, and have earmarked the Bristol City defender as one of the prime targets.
The Robins had rejected a £12 million from the Villans for the 24-year-old already, with the Championship outfit looking at a fee in the region of £30 million.
Webster is arguably one of the best central defenders in the Championship and he has the potential to thrive in the top tier of English football.
Despite their desire to keep him at Ashton Gate, Bristol will not come into the way of his dream of playing in the Premier League.
However, they want any potential club to meet their asking price. Villa are looking for a compromise here by paying between £20 million and £25 million.
The newly promoted club are hopeful that a deal can be reached between the two clubs.
Webster was in terrific form last season, and he would be a quality signing for the Villans.