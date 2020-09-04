Report: Aston Villa have enquired about Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

According to Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett, Aston Villa are keen on Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and have asked about the availability of the Argentine.

#avfc have enquired about #thfc goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Not clear yet whether he would be too expensive, with a striker top of the priority list. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 4, 2020

Manager Dean Smith wants to sign a goalie this summer and has also been linked with Manchester United’s Sergio Romero.





Gazzaniga appears to be Spurs’ third-choice goalkeeper following the arrival of Joe Hart, and the club are said to be willing to sell him.

Villa want to boost their goalkeeping department after Pepe Reina left following the end of his loan deal, and Gazzaniga will definitely fancy his chances of pipping both Tom Heaton and Orjan Nyland to the starting berth.

The former Southampton man earns around £20,000-a-week at Tottenham, and Villa shouldn’t have a problem meeting his or the club’s demands.

Fulham are also keen on the Argentine, and his Premier League experience means he won’t be short of suitors.

Gazzaniga featured in 25 games across all competitions for Spurs last term after Hugo Lloris picked up a long-term injury, and he did put in an impressive shift.

He has only made 37 appearances since joining Tottenham in the summer of 2017, and won’t be becoming the first-choice anytime soon.

Villa could be offering him that chance, and it will be interesting to see if they will follow up their enquiry with a bid.