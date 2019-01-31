Report: Aston Villa have completed deal for Tyrone Mings

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa have completed the signing of Tyrone Mings from AFC Bournemouth on loan.
Mings was expected to undergo a medical at Villa today ahead of a loan move from Bournemouth.
The report claims that Villa have “completed” the deal for the 25-year-old defender.
Mings joined Eddie Howe’s side for £8m in 2015. However, he has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and this season he has started only two Premier League matches.
His future has been the subject of speculation for much of the window, and it seems that he will be announced as Villa’s next signing anytime within today.
Villa boss Dean Smith is looking to bolster his defence and the Bournemouth man could be perfect. If he can avoid any injuries and get back to his best, Villa will have a quality player on their books.
Mings has got the potential to be an inspired piece of business for Villa, who will have the option of signing him permanently in the summer.
He has become Dean Smith’s third signing of the window after keeper Lovre Kalinic and defender Kortney Hause.