Report: Aston Villa had a £9 million bid for Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria rejected

According to RMC (via GFFN), Aston Villa were willing to give Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria times four of his current wages before a move fell through.
The Villa Park outfit moved concretely in recent hours, tabling a £9 million bid that included bonuses.
However, the Ligue 1 outfit rejected it, holding out for more and prompting Dean Smith’s side to seal a move for Club Brugge’s Marvelous Nakamba instead.
Nevertheless, Santamaria would still like to leave Angers before the summer transfer closes if possible, but a move to Villa is apparently off the cards.
Nakamba completed a move to the newly-promoted side yesterday, becoming their 11th signing of the summer.