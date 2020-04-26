Report: Aston Villa eyeing move for Burnley manager Sean Dyche

According to The Sun, Aston Villa are interested in bringing Burnley manager Sean Dyche to Villa Park if they avoid relegation this season.
The Clarets boss could be forced to leave Turf Moor if the financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic has put businesses in ruin their transfer plans, and the Villans will be more than keen to have him.
Crystal Palace also want Dyche as they want him to replace 72-year-old Roy Hodgson in the long-run, but they aren’t likely to move for him this summer with the former Three Lions manager still expected to be in charge next term.
Villa could part ways with boss Dean Smith even if he leads them to safety, and the Burnley man is top of their plans as far as a replacement goes.
Dyche has proven that he is Premier League quality and has kept his side up since 2016 after securing immediate promotion with them when they got relegated just after he first brought them up in 2014.
He guided them to seventh place two seasons ago and Villa will be keen to have such a manager capable of leading them to Europe.
Despite spending £144.5 million on 12 players last summer, the Midlands side are currently 19th in the league table after winning just seven times in 28 league games.
They are just two points away from safety with a game in hand, and it will be interesting to see if they can escape the drop if/when action resumes.