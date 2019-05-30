Report: Aston Villa eye move for Rangers defender James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers skipper James Tavernier has enjoyed a phenomenal 2018-19 season, and Aston Villa are looking to lure him away from the Ibrox club this summer.
According to reports from Football Insider, the newly promoted Premier League club are looking to sign the Ibrox skipper in the summer transfer window, as Dean Smith is keen to add a solid right-back to his ranks.
The report claims that Villa are keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old defender and could make a formal approach for him following their promotion to the Premier League.
While Tavernier would love to continue playing for the Gers, a move to the Premier League is obviously a huge temptation. Moreover, Rangers could sell him as well if they receive a good offer for him.
Tavernier joined Rangers in 2015 from Wigan Athletic and has been a key player for the Gers. He is an attacking minded right-back and is very good with his set-piece deliveries.
The former Newcastle defender was superb under Steven Gerrard last season, scoring 17 goals and providing 20 assists in all competitions.