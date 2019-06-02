Report: Aston Villa eye move for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe

Newly promoted Premier League club Aston Villa are reportedly plotting a summer move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe in the summer transfer window.
According to an Exclusive report from Football Insider, Villa, who will play in the Premier League next season, are considering making a move to sign Roofe who scored 15 goals last season.
Villa are in the market to sign a top striker as Dean Smith is keen to bolster his strike department. With last season’s top scorer Tammy Abraham returning to Chelsea following his impressive loan spell at Villa Park, Smith needs a good replacement.
As they prepare for life in the Premier League, Villa are drawing up a list of potential targets, and the 26-year-old striker is high on their wish-list.
SL’s Verdict:
Roofe was brilliant for Leeds last season, but whether he can step up in the Premier League remains to be seen. Leeds will try to hold on to their key player, no doubt, but the chance of playing in the Premier League could be too tempting for Roofe to turn down straightaway.
Furthermore, Roofe is entering the final year of his contract at Elland Road, which puts Villa in a good position to lure him away from the Yorkshire club.