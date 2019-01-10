Report: Aston Villa eye move for James McCarthy

Everton midfielder James McCarthy could leave the club on loan in January.
According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have joined West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth in the race to sign McCarthy from Everton in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old has not played a Premier League game for Everton since breaking a leg in a clash against Newcastle. The prospect of him returning from injury and cementing a place in Marco Silva’s first team looks slim.
The Toffees, in fact, would be willing to let him leave on loan. Villa want to add defensive steel to their ranks, and see McCarthy as a perfect fit for the role.
The 41-cap Republic of Ireland international is short of match fitness, but Villa probably feel that he could have something to offer them as they fight for promotion.
Both Villa and West Brom are challenging for promotion in the Championship, and adding McCarthy to their ranks would be a huge boost for both the clubs.