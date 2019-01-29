Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Aston Villa eye move for Burnley defender Ben Gibson

29 January, 2019 Aston Villa, Burnley, English Championship, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 13:04 pm), Aston Villa have made a formal approach to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson this month.

The report claims that Villa are looking to sign the England international on loan, but the Championship outfit want to include a clause to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Gibson joined Burnley last summer from Middlesbrough for a fee in the region of £15m, but he has struggled for regular games under Sean Dyche.

The 26-year-old has made only one Premier League appearance for the Clarets. In fact, he scored in that game in the 5-1 defeat against Everton.

Gibson struggled with injuries at Burnley that restricted his appearance. He was suffering from hernia and underwent a surgery last year.

Dyche has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell any member of his squad in this window, and it remains to be seen whether Villa can lure him on a temporary deal.

