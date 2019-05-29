Report: Aston Villa expecting to sign Anwar El Ghazi permanently

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are expecting to complete a £5 million move to sign winger Anwar El Ghazi permanently from Lille this summer.
Villa booked a place in next season’s top flight after winning the Championship play-off final on Monday, with a 2-1 victory against Derby at Wembley.
After a tough start at Villa Park, the 24-year-old winger made a big impact after Dean Smith replaced Steve Bruce. The Dutch international, who scored in the Championship play-off final against Derby County, managed six goals and provided six assists in the 2018-19 campaign.
Following Villa’s promotion to the Premier League, they are now in a better position to sign him permanently. The report claims that Villa are now expecting to complete a permanent deal for him, and he would cost in the region of £5m.
El Ghazi impressed heavily during his loan spell and showed his quality. The club will do a fantastic piece of business if they can indeed land him for £5m, which is nothing short of a bargain.