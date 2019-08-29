Blog Teams Aston Villa Report: Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings could be in the latest England squad

29 August, 2019

According to The Athletic’s Aston Villa correspondent Gregg Evans, England manager Gareth Southgate has included the club’s centre-back Tyrone Mings in his latest Three Lions squad.

A 23-man squad for the Euros 2020 qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria is set to be announced later today, and the former Bournemouth defender looks set to be handed his maiden call-up after an impressive start to the new season.

Mings also played a huge role in helping Villa to Premier League promotion last season, earning a permanent move to Villa Park this summer as a result.

The 26-year-old has played in every minute of the Midland outfit’s top-flight campaign so far, helping them to their first win last Friday with a solid performance in the 2-0 win against Everton.

Mings has definitely proven himself over the last couple of months and surely deserves to be called up.

The Villa star will be looking to impress if given the chance during the international break, and forcing his way into Southgate’s starting XI at Euros 2020 will be on his mind.

The former Cherries man will have to be consistent and brilliant for the rest of the campaign given the huge competition available for the Three Lions spots.

Arms crossed ahead of the squad announcement.

