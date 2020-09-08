Report: Aston Villa could return for Joshua King later in the window

Aston Villa could still make a move for Bournemouth striker Joshua King in the summer transfer window, according to The Times.

It has been reported that Villa are on the verge of signing Ollie Watkins from Brentford.





The Villans will pay Championship club Brentford an initial transfer fee of £28 million for the 24-year-old, who will begin a medical today, according to the report.

The report has added that although Bournemouth striker King is not an immediate target for Villa, Dean Smith’s side could return for the 28-year-old Norway international striker later in the summer transfer window.

Stats

King made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth last season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 28-year-old Norway international striker made 34 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Cherries, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Last season, Watkins scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 49 Championship matches for Brentford, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

King is a good striker who is in his prime, and at the right price, the Norwegian would be a decent addition to Dean Smith’s team at Villa.