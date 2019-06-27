Report: Aston Villa could be willing to pay £25m for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Aston Villa have been very active this summer as they are preparing for life in the Premier League.
The Villans have completed as many as five signings – Jota, Anwar El Ghazi, Harry McKirdy, Wesley Moraes and Kortney Hause – this summer.
According to the latest report from Teamtalk, the Villa boss is looking to bring in another six new signings before the transfer window ends.
One of the players Smith is planning to bring in to the Villa Park is Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
The 23-year-old took his game to a whole new level under Marcelo Bielsa last season. He made 44 Championship appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists for the Whites.
Phillips was the midfield dynamite for the side and Smith is keen to sign him this summer.
However, Leeds are reluctant to let him go while the player himself has given no indication that he wants to move out.
In fact, the Yorkshire club value him at £30m. Villa are prepared to go as high as £25 million to secure his signature.
Phillips is a fantastic young midfielder and he can only get better from here.
He is the midfield engine for Leeds, and is crucial for the club’s promotion hopes this season. However, if Villa come up with a lucrative offer, say in the region of £25-£30m, Leeds could be tempted to offload him.