Report: Aston Villa close to signing Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa have been very active in the summer transfer window and have already splashed out £100 million on signing new players.
The Villans unveiled centre-back, Bjorn Engels, yesterday and it seems they are close to completing their ninth signing of the summer this week.
According to reports from the Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are closing in on the £15m signing of Manchester City’s highly-rated young midfielder Douglas Luiz.
The 21-year-old is a fantastic young player who can play in all three midfield positions – defensive, central and attacking.
Although he would command a high transfer fee, it seems Villa are ready to pay that amount for him. If the deal is confirmed, it will take Dean Smith’s spending to over £100 million this summer.
Douglas has spent the last two seasons on loan with Girona in La Liga after work permit issues prevented him from playing for Manchester City.
The Villa bosses are hoping to complete the signing in the coming days, preferably within this week.
According to Birmingham Live’s Villa reporter over in the States, Ashley Preece: “I was told he flew back home after holding talks, discussing terms and future plans. Deal obviously all good to go, down to player now I believe.”