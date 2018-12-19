Report: Aston Villa close to landing Lovre Kalinic

According to reports from Belgium media outlet Het Niewsblad, Aston Villa are close to signing Croatia international Lovre Kalinic.
The Belgian media outlet claim that the Gent goalkeeper has been spotted at Birmingham Airport. It gives a clear indication that he is edging closer to joining Villa in January.
The Villans signed two goalkeepers in the summer transfer window – Andre Moreira and Orjan Nyland – but Dean Smith still feels the need to bolster that area.
Moreira has barely featured while Nyland has been highly inconsistent. Smith wants to bring another commanding goalkeeper who can nail down the #1 shirt, and it seems he has found his man.
The 28-year-old is a Croatian international who has 14 caps for his country. He will be a major upgrade on Nyland, and this could represent a fantastic piece of business by Dean Smith.
Should the move go through, he will become Smith’s first signing at the club. He is now arriving to undergo a medical, and it thus pretty much safe to assume that the deal is as good as done